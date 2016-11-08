BRIEF-Webjet Ltd announces sale of Zuji

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd
* Sale of Zuji and full year earnings guidance
* Sale of Zuji for $56 million to Hong Kong based travel technology group
* Fy17 ebitda guidance of $78 million - includes $60 million for continuing businesses
* Entered into an agreement to sell Zuji businesses in Hong Kong and Singapore to Reckon Holdings Limited and Sharp Focus Pacific Ltd
* Webjet will provide transitional services on a fee-for-service basis for 12 months to assist with smooth transition of businesses to new owners
* Remain on track to deliver more than $11 million ebitda from our b2b businesses during 2017 financial year
* $26 million gain on sale of Zuji
* Sale of Zuji and full year earnings guidance-web.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: