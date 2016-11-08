FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Webjet Ltd announces sale of Zuji
November 8, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Webjet Ltd announces sale of Zuji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd

* Sale of Zuji and full year earnings guidance

* Sale of Zuji for $56 million to Hong Kong based travel technology group

* Fy17 ebitda guidance of $78 million - includes $60 million for continuing businesses

* Entered into an agreement to sell Zuji businesses in Hong Kong and Singapore to Reckon Holdings Limited and Sharp Focus Pacific Ltd

* Webjet will provide transitional services on a fee-for-service basis for 12 months to assist with smooth transition of businesses to new owners

* Remain on track to deliver more than $11 million ebitda from our b2b businesses during 2017 financial year

* $26 million gain on sale of Zuji

* Sale of Zuji and full year earnings guidance-web.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
