10 months ago
BRIEF-Medibank Private updates on FY2017 guidance
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Medibank Private updates on FY2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd

* "2017 financial year, I expect that environment will continue to be challenging"

* "on revenue side, we expect market growth to slow"

* "on cost side, industry conditions are likely to be more comparable to second half of 2016 financial year"

* "expect 2017 health insurance operating profit to be broadly in line with last year's result"

* Medibank private ltd - agm - chairman and md presentations and FY17 outlook update-mpl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
