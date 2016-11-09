FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Grammer 9-month EBIT up 67 pct at 49.6 million euros
November 9, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Grammer 9-month EBIT up 67 pct at 49.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Grammer AG :

* Continuing strong revenue growth with higher profitability

* 9-month revenue rose 19.8 percent to 1.27 billion euros ($1.43 billion)

* Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew at a disproportionately strong rate by 67 percent, rising from 29.7 million euros to 49.6 million euros in first nine months

* Group net profit after tax also rose very substantially to 25.6 million euros (2015: 16.7 million euros) in first nine months

* Full-year guidance for 2016 confirmed

* Favorable performance was primarily driven by automotive division, which achieved strong growth in console business, as well as successful integration of former reum group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
