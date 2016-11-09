BRIEF-Paion 9-month net loss narrows to 16.06 million euros

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* Net loss for first nine months of 2016 amounted to 16.061 million euros compared to a net loss of 20.391 million euros in prior-year period

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 35.906 million euros as of 30 September 2016, an increase of 3.226 million euros compared to 31 December 2015

* Confirms its outlook for current fiscal year announced on 10 August 2016

* Expects revenues of approximately 4 million euros in 2016 resulting primarily from upfront payment of 10 million euros received from Cosmo in July 2016

* Remaining approximately 6 million euros of upfront payment are expected to be recognized as revenues in 2017

* Financial outlook assumes that no further license agreements are entered into during 2016

* FY net loss is expected to be between 21.5 million and 24 million euros, a decrease compared to previous year (2015: 28.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)