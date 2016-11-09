FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Aareal Bank raises FY 2016 consolidated oper profit forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aareal Bank raises FY 2016 consolidated oper profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG :

* Material litigations with holders of profit-participation rights issued by former Corealcredit Bank concluded - Aareal Bank raises forecast for consolidated operating profit 2016

* Conclusion of these proceedings will result in a positive non-recurring effect of 28 million euros ($30.75 million) in pre-tax consolidated operating profit, to be recognised in q4.

* Bank now expects consolidated operating profit for 2016 financial year in a range between 360 million euros and 380 million euros (including non-recurring effect), compared to an initial guidance of between 300 million euros and 330 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.