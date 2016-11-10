FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tom Tailor intends capital increase of at least EUR 10 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor intends capital increase of at least EUR 10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday intends to implement a capital increase of at least 10 million euros with backstop by Fosun

* In order to implement the cash capital increase the company has executed a backstop agreement with Fosun International Ltd. ("Fosun"), pursuant to which Fosun is entitled to participate in the cash capital increase in the extent of its current shareholding in the company's stated share capital of approximately 29.47 percent

* Simultaneously, Fosun undertakes to purchase all non- placed new shares to the extent the total purchase price to be paid by Fosun does not exceed 10 million euros

* Obligations of Fosun under the backstop agreement are, inter alia, still subject to several conditions Source text - bit.ly/2fngNtJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
