10 months ago
BRIEF-GDI Property exchanged contracts to sell 25 Grenfell Street, Adelaide
November 10, 2016 / 12:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GDI Property exchanged contracts to sell 25 Grenfell Street, Adelaide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gdi Property Group Ltd

* Has exchanged contracts to sell 25 Grenfell Street, Adelaide, for $125.1 million

* After selling and other costs, gdi property group expects to net approximately $124.0 million from sale

* Contract is subject to firb approval, with settlement expected on or around 5 january 2017

* Intends to repay debt with proceeds from settlement of 25 grenfell street, adelaide

* Gdi property group ltd - sale of 25 grenfell st, adelaide-gdi.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
