10 months ago
BRIEF-Motopia to acquire Cirralto business services
November 10, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Motopia to acquire Cirralto business services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Motopia Ltd

* Signs binding agreement to acquire cloud technology and services provider Cirralto Business Services Pty Ltd

* Forecast to generate A$1m revenue in FY2017

* Consideration for transaction is issue of 132.5 million new Motopia shares to cirralto shareholders.

* Engaged in discussions with 3rd party technology and software vendors to form partner alliances

* Expects no immediate changes to its current operating structure

* Motopia to acquire cirralto business services-mot.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

