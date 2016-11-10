BRIEF-Story-I enters non-binding agreements to acquire two indonesian apple reseller businesses

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Story-i Ltd

* Consideration payable for both acquisitions is equivalent at today's exchange rate of a$3.9 million

* Entered into non-binding agreements to acquire two indonesian apple reseller businesses, Estore and Emax

* Acquisitions are expected to generate a combined annualised revenue of equivalent of a$47 million

* Intended that consideration be funded by issue by story-i of fixed term convertible notes

* Acquisition of additional businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: