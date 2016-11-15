BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen affirms FFO I guidance after 9-month results

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen AG

* Increase in FFO I by 32 pct to more than eur 300 million

* Investment programme, including new construction, expanded to eur 1.5 billion

* Confirming its forecast of FFO I of at least eur 380 million

* Increase of at least eur 2.2 billion in value of portfolio expected for 2016

* EPRA NAV forecast raised to approximately eur 30 per share for 2016

* This would mean a dividend of approximately eur 0.73 per share

* 9M profit 638.4 million eur versus 521.7 million eur year ago