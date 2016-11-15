BRIEF-Indus Holding 9-mth EBIT up at 106.6 mln euros

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG :

* Sales revenues for nine-month period rose to 1,075.5 million euros ($1.16 billion)(previous year: 1,035.0 million euros), which represents an increase by 3.9%

* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 106.6 million euros (previous year: 98.9 million euros)

* 9-month at 57.1 million euros earnings after taxes (excluding. Minority interests) clearly exceeded previous year's 51.5 million euros)

* Says confirmed its forecast and projects an increase in sales revenues to over 1.4 billion euros , earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 134 million and 138 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)