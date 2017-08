Nov 15 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG :

* Develops high growth dynamics in third quarter

* Generated revenues of 7.681 million euros ($8.26 million) from July to September, representing an increase of 85 percent over previous year

* 9-month group net profit (non-IFRS) was 514,000 euros (-40 percent)

* Unchanged outlook