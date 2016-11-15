FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Enterprise Inns FY underlying pretax profit flat at 122 mln stg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Inns FY underlying pretax profit flat at 122 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc :

* Ebitda* before exceptional items of £292 million (2015: £296 million), in line with expectations and reflecting impact of planned disposals

* Continued momentum with leased and tenanted like-for-like net income up 2.1 pct (2015: up 0.8 pct) with growth achieved across all geographic regions

* Improved trading and enhanced operational support have helped to further reduce unplanned business failures, down 14 pct compared to prior year

* Total number of pubs trading within our 100 pct owned managed operations business at 15 november 2016 has grown to 105

* Preliminary announcement for financial year ended 30 september 2016

* Profit before tax and exceptional items of £122 million (2015: £122 million) as interest savings from reduced debt offset reduction in ebitda*

* Profit after tax of £71 million (2015: £65 million loss), primarily due to lower exceptional refinancing costs and lower property charges arising from annual estate valuation.

* Fy adjusted earnings per share # up to 19.6p (2015: 19.4p)

* Trading in first six weeks of new financial year has been in line with our expectations

* Fy underlying pretax profit 122 million stg versus 122 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.