FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Oxford Instruments reports 3.7 percent fall in H1 adj pretax profit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Oxford Instruments reports 3.7 percent fall in H1 adj pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oxford Instruments Plc :

* Results for six months to Sept.30 2016

* H1 revenue rose 4.1 percent to 171.5 million stg

* H1 adjusted pretax profit fell 3.7 percent to 15.7 million stg

* Interim dividend 3.7 pence per share

* Expect a benefit from currency of approximately 7 mln pounds to operating profit in 2017/18 financial year.

* Adjusted profit before tax down 3.7 pct; reflecting lower sales in OI Healthcare and continued weakness in Superconducting Wire

* Expects group to deliver a current year performance in line with last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.