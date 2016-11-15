FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Premier Foods first-half sales fall 1.8 pct to 348 mln stg
November 15, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods first-half sales fall 1.8 pct to 348 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc :

* Total reported sales up 2.0 pct reflecting Knighton Foods consolidation

* Underlying trading profit 48.0 mln stg, 2.0 mln stg lower partly due to increased marketing investment

* H1 group underlying sales down (1.8 pct) due to weak grocery sales (4.0 pct); partly offset by good performance in sweet treats +4.1 pct

* Profit and net debt expectations for year unchanged

* Expect group sales to grow between 2-4 pct in second half of year and our profit and net debt expectations for full year remain unchanged - CEO

* H1 sales fell 1.8 percent to 348 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
