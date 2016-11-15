FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-windeln.de 9-mth revenues growth of 30 pct on previous yr
November 15, 2016

BRIEF-windeln.de 9-mth revenues growth of 30 pct on previous yr

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Windeln De SE :

* windeln.de successfully implements strategic and operational measures in the third quarter

* Revenues growth of 30 percent in first nine months of year, despite delisting of brands

* In first nine months realized revenues growth of 30 percent on previous year, with revenues of 137.6 million euros ($148.70 million) for its continuing operations

* 9-month adjusted EBIT figure of -19.3 million euros (previous year: -5.4 million euros) for continuing operations

* Expects revenues of between 190 million and 200 million euros, a gross profit margin of approx. 27 percent and an adjusted EBIT margin of -12 percent to -14 percent for fiscal year 2016 as a whole

* For 2017, windeln.de expects continuing growth and improved profitability as a result of successful implementation of these measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

