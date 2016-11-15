FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pyrolyx: capital increase without subscription rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pyrolyx AG :

* Capital increase without subscription rights

* Decided to increase company's share capital of 3,015,176.00 euros ($3.24 million) by up to 291,800.00 euros by issuing up to 291,800 new no-par-value bearer shares to exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights

* Issue price of new shares was set at 11.00 euros per new share

* Intends to use net proceeds from this capital increase primarily for further business expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

