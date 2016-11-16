FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ICAP H1 pretax profit from continuing operations up 78 pct to 66 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc

* Half yearly results

* Transaction with Tullett Prebon ( transaction) has received FCA clearance and remains on track to complete this year, subject to outstanding change of control consents

* Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 11 pct, and was flat on a constant currency basis

* Trading profit before tax from continuing operations decreased 7 pct to £51 million

* Global hybrid voice broking and information business's trading profit before tax for period increased 28% to £59 million

* Interim dividend payment to shareholders maintained at 6.6p per share

* It is, however, too early to assume that prolonged period in which we have experienced subdued market conditions has come to an end

* Profit before tax from continuing operations increased 78% to £66 million

* These are uncertain times for global financial markets as we try to understand impact of both brexit vote and very recent us election-ceo

* In absence of unforeseen circumstances, we plan to hold dividend at 22.0p for this year-ceo

* Very recent us election has prompted an increase in trading activity

* Interim dividend up 14 percent to 6.6 penceper share

* H1 revenue from continuing operations 254 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

