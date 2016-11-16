FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-British Land first-half NAV falls
November 16, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-British Land first-half NAV falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* H1 underlying PBT +16.4% to £199 million driven by like-for-like income growth of 3.4% and reductions in finance and operating costs

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 16.4 percent to 199 million stg

* H1 EPRA NAV reduced by 3.0% to 891p; IFRS net assets at £9.2 billion (march 2016: £9.6 billion)

* H1 total accounting return of -1.5% (h1 2016: +9.1%)

* H1 portfolio valuation -2.8%; standing investments -2.8%; developments -3.0%

* Proportionally consolidated LTV down 50bps at 31.6% (march 2016: 32.1%)

* Quarterly dividend of 7.3 pence bringing half year dividend to 14.6 pence (+3.0%)

* Based on current commitments, group has no requirement to refinance until 2020

* Business has proved resilient in first few months following referendum - CEO

* Over 300,000 sq ft under offer across portfolio; in discussions with occupiers from a range of sectors on office developments across all three campuses

* Speculative development commitment remains modest at 5%; will proceed more cautiously on other opportunities

* Since referendum, seen differing dynamics in markets with leasing momentum maintained in retail, signs of more caution amongst occupiers in offices

* In retail, referendum has, as yet, had no discernible impact on occupier demand and letting activity in our portfolio

* Evolving environment will be reflected in our tactical decisions, particularly on development where we expect to proceed more cautiously - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
