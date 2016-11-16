FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Plaza Centers updates on stake sale in India site
November 16, 2016 / 4:16 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Plaza Centers updates on stake sale in India site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Plaza Centers NV :

* Update regarding agreement to sell project in Bangalore, India

* Agreement to sell 100 pct of its interest in a special purpose vehicle which holds a site in Bangalore, India to a local investor

* Purchaser paid advance payment of INR 5 crores on Sept. 30 2016, but informed EPI it will be unable to execute payments due in Q4 2016

* EPI now considering options with respect to sale agreement, including, execution of securities provided by purchaser to EPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

