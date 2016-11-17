BRIEF-Elumeo 9-month sales stable at 53.7 million euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Elumeo SE :

* At 43.5 pct in Q3 of 2016, gross profit margin was at same level of previous year's period

* In Q3 of 2016, a total group result of -2.4 million euros (-$2.57 million) was posted after -5.1 million euros in Q3 of 2015

* Sales figures of 53.7 million euros for nine-month period of 2016 are at same level as in previous year (54.2 million euros)

* From restructuring of activities in UK Elumeo SE expects group's EBITDA to be slightly negative impacted in Q4 of 2016

* Gross profit thus increased from 6.4 million euros in Q3 of 2015 to 8.0 million euros in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)