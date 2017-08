Nov 17 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* 9-month pretax profit 11.1 million euros ($11.87 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago

* 2016 forecast confirmed: company expects sales of at least 900 million euros and EBT in range of 14 million euros to 18 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)