BRIEF-Danske Bank issues bonds for 3 bln DKK

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Denmark's Danske Bank

* Says following discussions with institutional investors on planned bond issue in form of additional tier 1 capital, it has decided to issue bonds for 3 billion Danish crowns ($431.8 million)

* Says the bonds will be issued on November 23 with a variable interest rate of 3 month CIBOR plus 4.75 percent per annum

* Says the first interest payment date will be February 23 2017

* Says the bonds will be perpetual, but it has the option to prepay the bonds at par on the interest payment date in November 2021 or later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9482 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)