9 months ago
BRIEF-BayWa AG acquires stake in a South African joint venture company
November 17, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BayWa AG acquires stake in a South African joint venture company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - BayWa AG :

* Baywa AG acquires stake in a south african joint venture company

* Objective of aforementioned joint venture is distribution of agricultural and materials handling equipment

* Acquires a 50% stake in aforementioned joint venture company

* Setting up of a joint venture with Barloworld South Africa Proprietary Limited

* Purchase price payable by BayWa for 50% stake in joint venture company is just below 20 million euros ($21.42 million)

* Each of BayWa AG and Barloworld South Africa will issue guarantees in a single-digit million euro amount to secure bank loans to be provided to joint venture company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
