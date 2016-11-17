FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Avesco says NEP Group to buy co in 124 mln stg deal
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Avesco says NEP Group to buy co in 124 mln stg deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Avesco Group Plc :

* Avesco Group Plc - offer for Avesco Group Plc

* NEP and Avesco are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash acquisition

* Each scheme shareholder will receive 650 pence in cash for each Avesco share

* Price of 650 pence per Avesco share represents premium of about 125 pct to closing price of 289 pence on Nov. 16 2016

* Terms of acquisition value Avesco's existing issued share capital at approximately 124 mln stg

* Consideration payable under terms of acquisition is being funded by a new committed debt facility arranged for purpose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.