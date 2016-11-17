BRIEF-Avesco says NEP Group to buy co in 124 mln stg deal

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Avesco Group Plc :

* Avesco Group Plc - offer for Avesco Group Plc

* NEP and Avesco are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash acquisition

* Each scheme shareholder will receive 650 pence in cash for each Avesco share

* Price of 650 pence per Avesco share represents premium of about 125 pct to closing price of 289 pence on Nov. 16 2016

* Terms of acquisition value Avesco's existing issued share capital at approximately 124 mln stg

* Consideration payable under terms of acquisition is being funded by a new committed debt facility arranged for purpose