FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Electrocomponents says first-half profit jumps
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 18, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents says first-half profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc :

* 2017 half-year financial results

* H1 revenues 706.3 mln stg versus 626.5 mln stg up 12.7 pct

* H1 gross margins improved 0.3 pct points driven by initiatives on pricing and discounting discipline

* RS Pro, (12.6 pct of revenues) with 6.6 pct growth in H1

* 2017 cost savings ahead of plan: 13 mln stg delivered in H1 Raising march 2017 savings target to 18 mln stg versus 15 mln stg

* Expect to deliver 30 mln stg of total annualised net savings by march 2018 previous guidance at least 25 mln stg

* Interim dividend 5 pence per share

* H1 pretax profit rose 174 pct to 54.5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.