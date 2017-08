Nov 18 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* Sells properties in Östersund for 256 million Swedish crowns ($27.61 million) and invests 250 million crowns in Mölndal and Uppsala

* Change of possession will take place on Dec. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2722 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)