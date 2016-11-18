Emirates Airline having technical issues with new A380 engines
BERLIN, Nov 18 Emirates Airline is having some technical issues with new Rolls-Royce engines for A380 jets that are coming up for delivery, the airline's president said on Friday.
Nov 18 Oxford Instruments Plc
* Oxford Instruments - disposal
* Announces disposal of Oxford Instruments Superconducting Wire LLC ("OST") to Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies Inc
* Disposal for a consideration of $17.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW to create 9,000 jobs in electric cars -source (Adds details)
* Iraq must compensate firms for output curbs -documents, sources