9 months ago
BRIEF-Aryzta Q1 revenue down 3.3 pct at 962.3 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aryzta Q1 revenue down 3.3 pct at 962.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG :

* Q1 total revenue declined by 3.3 pct in the first quarter to 962.3 million euros

* Underlying revenue declined by 1.2 pct in Q1

* Group refinancing plans are on track to obtain attractively priced long-term funding from public and bank sources

* CEO says: the revenue development in Q1 is in line with our expectations

* Outlook for both free cash generation and for underlying fully diluted EPS remains unchanged

* Aryzta now expects FY 2017 finance costs, including hybrid financing, to be in the range of 80-95 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

