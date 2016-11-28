UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog says North West Shelf gas venture underpaying royalties
* NW Shelf says royalty compliance is "robust" (Adds maximum underpayment, NW Shelf comments)
Nov 28
* Axel Johnson sells its shareholding in Mekonomen Group to LKQ Corporation
* LKQ Corporation acquires 26.5 percent of the shares in Mekonomen Group from Axel Johnson AB
* "We are happy to see LKQ succeed us as largest owner in Mekonomen Group. We believe that the company will benefit from having a strategic large owner with industrial knowledge and a global perspective," says Mia Brunell Livfors, CEO, Axel Johnson AB. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Nov 28 Nanoco Group Plc, a technology company spun out of the University of Manchester, said it bought a group of quantum dot patents from Eastman Kodak Co for an undisclosed sum.
* Commercial terms of patent acquisition are undisclosed