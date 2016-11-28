FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aberdeen Asset Management FY profit falls to 352.7 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc

* FY underlying pretax profit 352.7 million pounds versus 491.6 million pounds a year ago.

* Final dividend 12 pence per share.

* Total dividend 19.5 pence per share.

* Says underlying profit before tax decreased to 352.7 million pounds (2015: 491.6 million pounds)

* Says strong year-end net cash position of 548.8 million pounds (2015: 567.7 million pounds)

* Says final dividend of 12.0p per share (2015: 12.0p), making 19.5p for full year (2015: 19.5p)

* Says assets under management 312.1 billion pounds (2015: 283.7 billion pounds)

* Says equity net outflows have reduced to 13.6 billion pounds this year from 16.4 billion pounds in 2015, with much of improvement being in second half of the year.

* Says emerging market equities recorded a small net inflow of 600 million for final quarter.

* Says remains on track to achieve full 70 million pounds cost-saving target by March 2017.

* Says blended fee rate has reduced from 36.1 bps to 33.6 bps.

* Says welcomes FCA report into asset management industry, says there is a need for increased transparency in relation to services provided, costs of such services and also for ensuring value for money.

* Says political and economic events to fuel volatility in short term. Says difficult to predict impact on markets over medium and longer term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

