9 months ago
BRIEF-Loxam makes preliminary approach to buy Lavendon Group
November 28, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Loxam makes preliminary approach to buy Lavendon Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Loxam Sas :

* Possible cash offer for Lavendon Group Plc

* Has made a preliminary approach to Lavendon regarding a possible cash offer for Lavendon

* Discussions with Lavendon are ongoing and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to terms of any such offer

* Loxam urges Lavendon shareholders not to take any action in support of offer announced by TVH Group N.V. on Nov. 22 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

