Nov 28 (Reuters) - Verianos Real Estate AG

* Fiscal year 2016 result expected at upper end of target range of 1.2 million euros ($1.27 million) to 1.5 million euros

* Target range for 2017 raised up to 1.6 million euros - 2.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)