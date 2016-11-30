FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin FY funds up 10.6 pct to 35.4 bln stg
November 30, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin FY funds up 10.6 pct to 35.4 bln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* FY pretax profit 50.1 million poundsg versus 61 million pounds a year ago.

* Adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations fell 1.9 percent to 61 million pounds.

* Record 2.7 billion pounds of core organic gross inflows, including 900 million gross inflows from intermediaries and 500 million of funds into our model portfolios.

* Total funds of 35.4 billion pounds, up 10.6 percent.

* Discretionary funds of 28.9 billion pounds, up 16.5 percent.

* Total net discretionary funds inflows, including transfers, of 1.1 billion pounds representing an annualised growth rate of 4.4 percent.

* Total income stable at 282.4 million pounds.

* Full year dividend increase of 8.3 percent to 13.0 pence a share.

* Strong balance sheet, net cash of 170.8 million pounds.

* Final dividend of 9.15 pence a share.

* Says near term market outlook is clearly marked by heightened sense of political and economic uncertainty. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

