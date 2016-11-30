FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greene King says H1 pretax profit up 9 pct to 92.5 mln stg
#Beverages - Brewers
November 30, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Greene King says H1 pretax profit up 9 pct to 92.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc :

* Half year pretax profit rose 9 pct to 92.5 mln stg

* Interim dividend up 4.1 pct to 8.8 pence per share

* H1 revenue rose 13.8 pct to 1.044 bln stg

* Pub company like-for-like (LFL) sales up 1.3 pct ahead of market

* Strong performance from Pub Partners; LFL net income up 4.2 pct

* Synergies expected to be 30 mln stg this year; original three year target in two years

* Further challenges through national living wage, national minimum wage, apprenticeship levy, recent proposed increases in business rates

* These government initiatives will impact on costs and margins within hospitality industry going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

