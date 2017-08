Nov 30 (Reuters) - Arcus ASA:

* Says bookbuilding successfully completed - offer shares priced at 43 Norwegian crowns ($5.04) per share

* Says will issue 18,023,255 new shares in connection with offering raising gross proceeds of 775 million crowns

* Says offer price implies market capitalisation of Arcus after offering of 2.93 billion crowns

* Says first day of trading on Oslo Stock Exchange will be Dec. 1 Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 8.5329 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)