FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-DEAG 9-mth EBIT loss shrinks to 6.8 million euros
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-DEAG 9-mth EBIT loss shrinks to 6.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* On target with good overall business development

* In first nine months of 2016, group sales amounted to 98.0 million euros ($104.38 million), compared with 146.3 million euros in previous year

* Adjusted group EBIT for first nine months of 2016 amounted to -5.1 million euros

* 9-month EBIT amounted to -6.8 million euros and therefore was 41.6 percent above previous year (-11.6 million euros)

* Positive profit forecast for financial year 2016

* Expects financial year 2016 to finish with a clearly positive adjusted operating result after depreciation and amortization

* Q4 of current financial year will be strongest quarter in five years in terms of sales and earnings

* Company expects continued high sales and EBIT in medium to upper single-digit million euro range in 2017

* With very strong Q4, for which deag projects sales of between 90 million and 100 million euros, company expects total sales for year 2016 as a whole will be close to last year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.