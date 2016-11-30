FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Adesso Q3 EBITDA up 41 pct, raises FY outlook
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 30, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Adesso Q3 EBITDA up 41 pct, raises FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Increases operating earnings in the third quarter of 2016 to mark a new high of 7.7 million euros ($8.15 million)/ raise in guidance for financial year 2016

* Q3 sales revenues increased by 31 percent and EBITDA by 41 percent compared to Q3 of previous year

* After first nine months of 2016, revenues amounted to 188.4 million euros (previous year: 140.2 million euros, + 34 percent) and EBITDA was raised to 16.6 million euros (previous year: 9.6 million euros, + 73 percent)

* Now sales revenues of 252 million to 262 million euros are expected for full year 2016

* Range of EBITDA-guidance for FY is being widened and raised to 20 million to 24 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.