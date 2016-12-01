FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Coloplast acquires Comfort Medical in US
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Coloplast acquires Comfort Medical in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S :

* Said on Wednesday had entered into definitive agreement to acquire Comfort Medical for $160 million equal to about 1.12 billion Danish crowns

* Comfort Medical is US direct-to-consumer nationwide dealer of catheters and ostomy supplies

* Said Comfort Medical is expected to record sales of $38 million or about 270 million crowns for 2016

* Sees deal to contribute to co's long-term growth ambition

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2016/17

* If deal is completed co's financial guidance for 2016/17 to be revised -growth in Danish crowns of 5-6 pct is expected to be 1-2 percentage-points higher

* Forecast on 2016/17 organic revenue growth, EBIT margin, long-term organic growth p.a. and EBIT margin expansion unchanged

