9 months ago
BRIEF-Valneva: MVM Life Science Partners acquires 7.5 pct shareholding in Valneva
December 1, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Valneva: MVM Life Science Partners acquires 7.5 pct shareholding in Valneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Valneva Se :

* Valneva: leading healthcare investor MVM Life Science partners acquires 7.5 pct shareholding in Valneva

* Funds managed by MVM Life Science Partners LLP to invest a total of 15.2 million euros in a simultaneous private placement of 2.9 million newly issued shares and purchase of a further tranche of existing shares

* Issue price of 2.60 euros per share corresponds to volume weighted average trading price of previous three trading sessions

* Dr. Bali Muralidhar to join Valneva's supervisory board as MVM representative

* Transaction is expected to close on December 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

