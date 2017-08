Dec 1 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Acquires website casinouk.com in United Kingdom with all related assets

* Purchase price amounts to 10.6 million euros ($11.26 million) and will be paid upon completion

* Sees acquired assets to have direct positive effect on co's revenues as of consolidation date on Dec. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)