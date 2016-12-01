FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2016

BRIEF-Rio Tinto comments on press speculation over U.S. SEC probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc :

* Response to press speculation

* In response to press reports regarding a U.S. SEC investigation, Rio Tinto confirms that it is cooperating with inquiries from relevant authorities

* Inquiries relating to impairment included in company's 2012 accounts in respect of Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM)

* SEC investigation, which started in April 2013, remains ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

