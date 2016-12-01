BRIEF-Rio Tinto comments on press speculation over U.S. SEC probe

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc :

* Response to press speculation

* In response to press reports regarding a U.S. SEC investigation, Rio Tinto confirms that it is cooperating with inquiries from relevant authorities

* Inquiries relating to impairment included in company's 2012 accounts in respect of Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM)

* SEC investigation, which started in April 2013, remains ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)