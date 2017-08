Dec 1 (Reuters) - JDC Group AG :

* Demonstrates market acceptance of its strategy in third quarter

* Optimistic outlook for Q4 and 2017

* 9-month group revenues fell slightly in first nine months to 54.7 million euros (9m 2015: 55.6 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT amount to -1.004 million euros (9m 2015: -765,000 euros; unadjusted: 10,000 euros)