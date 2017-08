Dec 1 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Refutes allegations of acting in concert - ruling by the Austrian Takeover Commission

* Remains committed and supportive to ongoing voluntary takeover offer by Vonovia SE to acquire control of Conwert Immobilien Invest SE and ruling in question will have no bearing to ongoing tender process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)