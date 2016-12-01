FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AREVA sells ELTA business to ECA Group
#Entertainment Production
December 1, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-AREVA sells ELTA business to ECA Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - ECA /AREVA :

* ECA Group, subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, strengthens its Aerospace division with the acquisition of ELTA

* ELTA, a company based in Toulouse, has been specialized in the development, marketing and in-service support of electronic equipment and systems for severe environments for the aeronautical and space industry since 1975.

* AREVA says sale of ELTA to ECA forms part of its strategic plan for AREVA to refocus its activities on the nuclear sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

