BRIEF-AREVA sells ELTA business to ECA Group

* ECA Group, subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, strengthens its Aerospace division with the acquisition of ELTA

* ELTA, a company based in Toulouse, has been specialized in the development, marketing and in-service support of electronic equipment and systems for severe environments for the aeronautical and space industry since 1975.

* AREVA says sale of ELTA to ECA forms part of its strategic plan for AREVA to refocus its activities on the nuclear sector