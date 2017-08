Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Raises FY earnings guidance to over 3 million euros ($3.18 million)

* Profit transfer agreement with Lloyd Fonds Real Estate Management GmbH approved at extraordinary shareholder meeting with 99.99 percent of votes