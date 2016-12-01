BRIEF-Columbus acquires IT services and cloud company in UK

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :
* Acquires IT services and cloud company in the UK
* Acquisition is financed by its own available funds
* 26.6 million Danish crowns ($3.8 million) is expected to be capitalized as intangible assets
* Does not expect acquisition to affect announced expectations to 2016
* For 2017 isolated, acquisition is expected to contribute with revenue in level of 49.4 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 3.5 million crowns
* 2017 is expected to be negatively affected by integration costs
