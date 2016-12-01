FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Columbus acquires IT services and cloud company in UK
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
December 1, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Columbus acquires IT services and cloud company in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Acquires IT services and cloud company in the UK

* Acquisition is financed by its own available funds

* 26.6 million Danish crowns ($3.8 million) is expected to be capitalized as intangible assets

* Does not expect acquisition to affect announced expectations to 2016

* For 2017 isolated, acquisition is expected to contribute with revenue in level of 49.4 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 3.5 million crowns

* 2017 is expected to be negatively affected by integration costs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0089 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

