BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad and Alecta form joint company

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Magnolia Bostad and Alecta forms joint owned company that acquires Stinsen shopping center
* Acquisition is made through company transfers and purchase price is approximately 700 million Swedish crowns ($75 million)
* Seller is CBREe Global Investors
* Closing is planned for Dec. 2016.
* Transaction is unconditioned and financed with buyers' own funds
* Magnolia bostad and alecta have entered an agreement for acquisition of property Stinsen 2 in Sollentuna Source text for Eikon:
