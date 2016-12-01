BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad and Alecta form joint company

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Magnolia Bostad and Alecta forms joint owned company that acquires Stinsen shopping center

* Acquisition is made through company transfers and purchase price is approximately 700 million Swedish crowns ($75 million)

* Seller is CBREe Global Investors

* Closing is planned for Dec. 2016.

* Transaction is unconditioned and financed with buyers' own funds

* Magnolia bostad and alecta have entered an agreement for acquisition of property Stinsen 2 in Sollentuna Source text for Eikon:

