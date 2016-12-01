FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonava acquires land in Täby
December 1, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bonava acquires land in Täby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bonava AB (publ) :

* Bonava acquires land and creates neighbourhood with 450 housing units in Täby

* Bonava has concluded an agreement for acquisition of eight properties from Pentavägsfastigheter i Täby at a price of approximately 236 million Swedish crowns ($25 million).

* Will assume possession of property once Täby municipality has made a decision to initiate zoning work, which is expected to take place in 2018

* First sod is expected to be turned in 2021, with first residents scheduled to move in at end of 2022 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2353 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

