Dec 2 (Reuters) - Graincorp Ltd :

* Sale of Archer Daniels Midland stake in Graincorp

* Graincorp notes statement from ADM that it has sold its 19.9% stake in Graincorp

* Deal for a total value of about A$387 million

* ADM will sell its stake for price of A$8.53 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: